US Olympic board member pushes quiet diplomacy in Peng case

FILE - International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty speaks at the draw of the World Group Semifinal Fed Cup matches, in Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday, April 15, 2016. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors is among those pushing the IOC’s call for behind-the-scenes negotiations to ensure the wellbeing of tennis player Peng Shuai. ITF president David Haggerty, whose position on the USOPC board helped him also receive a spot on the International Olympic Committee, told BBC that the ITF does not “want to punish a billion people” to resolve Peng’s case. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP, File)