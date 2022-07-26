CP NewsAlert: Jury finds former Canuck Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault NewsAlert: Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VANCOUVER - A 12-person jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Jake Virtanen Sexual Assault Jury Law Criminal Law Crime Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles‘They will hear us,’ anti-crime rally toldVIDEO: Helicopters knock down Pine Hills firePenticton pharmacist suspended 1 year in latest run-in with regulatorTrudeau makes true whistle-stop in SummerlandPENSAR saves injured climberAccess concerns haunt Fairview Road townhouse projectVoyeur stepdad facing prison timeVoyeur stepdad’s lawyer argues for house arrestMayor has ‘no axe to grind’ with EbyRadio telescope near Penticton finds ‘lighthouse’ in the sky Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Hotel closed following fire Alarm Box Entries sought for Peachfest sandcastle competition Realtors’ group not sold on cooling-off period Princeton gets arena money after all New online service competing with local realtors