Canadian rider Derek Gee to make Grand Tour debut in Giro d'Italia

Canadian Derek Gee, shown in the sundated handout image provided by Israel-Premier Tech, has been named to Israel-Premier Tech's team for the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the cycling season.The 25-year-old from Ottawa, who came fifth in the team pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics, will support Italian Domenico Pozzovivo in his general classification campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Israel-Premier Tech **MANDATORY CREDIT **