NHL fines Panthers' Benett $5K for cross-checking Maple Leafs' Bunting

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) and Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett (9) vie for the puck during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. The NHL has fined Bennett US$5,000 for cross-checking Toronto forward Michael Bunting in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

NEW YORK - The NHL has fined Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett US$5,000 for cross-checking Toronto forward Michael Bunting in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The incident occurred in the second period of Florida's 3-2 win in Toronto on Thursday night. Bennett cross-checked Bunting in the side of the head in a scrum in front of the Panthers' net and was given a minor penalty.

The fine is the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players' Association.

Bennett played with a physical edge throughout the game. In the first period, he put Leafs rookie Matthew Knies in a headlock and slammed him to the ice.

Knies did not return for the second period. Bennett did not receive a penalty on the play.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, with Game 3 set for Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

