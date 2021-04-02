Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the mend after surgery, has eye on Olympics

Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a save during penalty kicks to win the game 4-3 against the Washington Spirit during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match at Zions Bank Stadium Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. After undoing quad surgery following an injury at the SheBelieves Cup, Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is on the comeback trail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rick Bowmer