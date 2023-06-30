Whitecaps look to extend five-game unbeaten run with road win in Kansas City

Los Angeles FC defender Denil Maldonado, centre, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 24, 2023. With their road woes in the rearview mirror at last, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to stretch their unbeaten streak to six games across all competitions when they make their way to the Midwest for a Canada Day clash with Sporting Kansas City.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ashley Landis