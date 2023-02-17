Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson