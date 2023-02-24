Medvedev improves to 6-0 against Auger-Aliassime with semifinal win in Qatar

Russia's Danill Medvedev plays a backhand return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Few obstacles have proven insurmountable to Felix Auger-Aliassime in his young tennis career, but Daniil Medvedev has so far been one of them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Baker