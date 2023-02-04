Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach

Bill Murray, right, stops to sign a ball for Umberto Garcia, of Newark, Calif., seated, after Garcia was hit in the head by Murray's drive from the third tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Garcia, whose bleeding head was treated by paramedics, was on the deck of the Patriot's Outpost that looks out over the third hole. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)