Speedskaters Johnson, Dubreuil and Gélinas-Beaulieu help Canada win team sprint gold

Canada won its first men's team sprint gold medal in five seasons on Friday to kick off the final World Cup speedskating event of the 2022-23 campaign. Anders Johnson, Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., reached the top of the podium in their first race as a team. Dubreuil skates at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, on Dec. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh