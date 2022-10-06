Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stützle (18) scores while Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano (55) defends, during first period NHL pre-season action in Toronto on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Having just signed a mega eight-year, US$66.8-million deal with the Senators, now Stutzle needs to prove he's worth the money. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov