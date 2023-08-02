Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare for red-hot B.C. Lions defence

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira (20) runs for the first down against the B.C. Lions during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 22, 2023. Brady Oliveira wants to take a bite out of the “Doughnut Boys." The CFL’s leading rusher and his Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the B.C. Lions and their top-ranked defence Thursday at IG Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods