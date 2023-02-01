John Herdman will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach

Canada's head coach John Herdman applauds at the end of the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. Herdman says he will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach. The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men's World Cup appearance since 1986. “Success at this level will always invite opportunity,” Herdman said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)