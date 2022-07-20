Venus Williams added as wild card for National Bank Open

FILE - Venus Williams, left, celebrates winning against her sister Serena, right, after a match on the opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2018. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month. Her sister Serena Williams also is playing in Toronto. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)