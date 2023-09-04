Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe advance to U.S. Open quarterfinals by walkover

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski takes part in practice for the Billie Jean King Cup tennis qualifiers against Belgium, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand have advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NEW YORK - Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the U.S. Open women's doubles quarterfinals on Monday.

The duo moved on by way of a walkover. They were supposed to play Czechia's Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 16.

Dabrowski and Routliffe were coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Zhu Lin of China and Fang-Hsien Wu of Taiwan on Saturday.

They will next face Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. on Tuesday.

