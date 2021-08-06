Vancouver Whitecaps announce pair of deals, look to bolster backline

Seattle Sounders' Kelyn Rowe, left, goes up against San Jose Earthquakes' Florian Jungwirth in a battle for possession near the Seattle goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced a pair of deals as they look to bolster their squad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP