Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

Team Canada celebrates with their gold medals after defeating the United States in women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 17, 2022. Canada’s women’s hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Canada is the reigning world and Olympic champion having won both titles in the last year. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world’s highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women’s team twice in the weeks leading up to February’s Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz