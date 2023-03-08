Dunstone downs Young at Brier, sets up showdown with Koe atop Pool A

Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone delivers his shot against Wild Card Team 2 at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Dunstone's Manitoba rink remained perfect at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 13-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins