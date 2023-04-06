Women's soccer teams to follow Canada's example and wear purple wristbands

Canada players wear purple shirts with "Enough is Enough" written on them while posing for the team photo before a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States, in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The purple wristbands the Canadian women's soccer team wore during the SheBelieves Cup to symbolize their fight for equality will be on show during the current FIFA international window. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phelan M. Ebenhack