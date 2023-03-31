Langford, B.C., to host North American Olympic rugby sevens qualifier

Canada's Bianca Farella looks to tackle Mexico's Daniela Alvarado during the first half of rugby action at the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Canada will have home-field advantage for this summer's Rugby Americas North Sevens, which serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito