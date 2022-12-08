Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone (15) and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (10) battle for the ball during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. A year and a half after being invited to the CF Montreal first-team training camp, Kone's profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette