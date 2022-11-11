Veteran receiver Banks looking to add Grey Cup ring to career resume

Toronto Argonauts' Brandon Banks attempts to make a catch during the first half of CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Toronto, Monday, July 4, 2022. It's the lone accomplishment still missing from Banks' football resume. On Sunday, the veteran receiver will look to help the Toronto Argonauts defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final. Toronto would advance to the Grey Cup game with a victory and move Banks closer to securing his first-ever CFL championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch