Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

Boise State forward Abu Kigab (24) shoots over Memphis guard Jayden Hardaway (25) during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Trae Bell-Haynes, Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Craig Mitchelldyer