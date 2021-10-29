Panthers entrust team to Andrew Brunette after Quenneville

FILE - Florida Panthers assistant coach Andrew Brunette, right, skates with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during NHL hockey training camp on Sept. 23, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Brunette spent four years playing for Joel Quenneville, and until Thursday night, Oct. 28, 2021, worked for Joel Quenneville. He's now - at least on an interim basis - taking over for Quenneville, who resigned Thursday night over his role in how the Chicago Blackhawks largely ignored a player's sexual assault claims against another coach 11 years ago. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, FIle)