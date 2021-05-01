Former international Brittany Timko Baxter joins Canada Soccer board of directors

Canadian women's national soccer team players Christine Sinclair, left, of Burnaby, B.C., and Brittany Timko, of Coquitlam, B.C., pose next to the Canadian Soccer Association's 100th anniversary logo in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 16, 2012. Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Brittany Timko Baxter has joined Canada Soccer's board of directors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck