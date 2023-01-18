Canada's Washington has grown into one of the NCAA's top scorers in her fifth season

Keishana Washington, shown in a Dec.18, 2022 handout photo, finally had to put her phone on silence last month, so many people were sending celebratory messages. The guard from Pickering, Ont., led NCAA Div. 1 in scoring for three consecutive weeks, and she's believed to be the first Canadian woman to ever do so. On Wednesday, the senior was named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch List. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Drexel University **MANDATORY CREDIT**