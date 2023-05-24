Canada's Leylah Fernandez eliminated from Morocco Open with loss to Stearns

Canada's Leylah Fernandez reacts after losing a point to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 15, 2023.Fernandez is out of the Morocco Open after a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 loss to Peyton Stearns of the United States in second-round action Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck