Edmonton Elks offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers confirms positive COVID-19 test

Then-Ottawa Redblacks player SirVincent Rogers speaks to reporters as the team clears out of the locker room in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Rogers, now of the Edmonton Elks, confirmed Tuesday he's tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

 JDT/

EDMONTON - Offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers of the Edmonton Elks confirmed Tuesday he's tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive days ago for Covid, & the reservation I initially had about the vaccines has changed," Rogers tweeted. "Personally, I have only had minor symptoms... (nasal congestion, smell/taste was off, a bit sluggish, no pain, and no fever)."

Rogers also said he decided in May to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I did so to protect myself, my family, & anyone else I'd encounter," Rogers said. "I urge anyone in doubt to consider the vaccines from a viewpoint of protection from Covid, not prevention.

"It might save your life, and at the least eliminate the life-altering symptoms commonly associated (with the virus)."

The six-foot-four, 319-pound Rogers opened the season on the six-game injured list.

Edmonton cancelled its walkthrough last Friday due to coronavirus protocols. The team's season-opening game against Ottawa went ahead as scheduled, with the Redblacks claiming a 16-12 victory Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.

