Canucks' Antoine Roussel fined for roughing Oilers' Puljujarvi

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) battles with Edmonton Oilers right wing Josh Archibald (15) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Roussel has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for roughing in Vancouver's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

VANCOUVER - Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined US$5,000 by the NHL for roughing in Vancouver's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old winger dropped his gloves and went after Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi along the boards midway through the second period.

Puljujarvi was an unwilling participant in the fight and did his best to avoid Roussel's fists, but appeared to suffer a cut to the bridge of his nose.

Roussel was handed a two-minute minor for roughing. He has 31 penalty minutes in 22 games this season.

The Canucks (8-13-2) were up 3-0 towards the end of the first period before the Oilers (13-8-0) sparked a comeback with four unanswered goals.

The two sides will meet again in Vancouver on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.