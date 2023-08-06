Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Canada's three women's singles players now know their first-round opponents with qualification complete at the National Bank Open on Sunday. Andreescu takes on No. 51 Camila Giorgi of Italy in a match scheduled for Tuesday night at IGA Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alastair Grant