Winnipeg's Katona looks to get back in UFC via a second go on 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Brad (Superman) Katona earned his way into the UFC by winning Season 27 of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2018. One win and two losses later, the Winnipeg bantamweight was back on the outside looking in. Katona has returned to the reality TV show route, taking part in Season 31 which debuts Tuesday. Katona is seen during the UFC official weight in Richmond, B.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward