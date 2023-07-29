Canadian men's 4x100m relay team to receive silver medals in reallocation ceremony

Canada's 4 X100-metre relay team (left to right) Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse celebrate their bronze medal win during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug.6, 2021. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals today at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette