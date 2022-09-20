AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls a puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Avalanche soon. The face of the franchise for the reigning Stanley Cup champions says he hopes the deal gets done before the season starts in October. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)