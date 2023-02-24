Toronto FC fills holes in starting lineup but questions remain about the team's depth

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson of the United States participates in an official training session on the eve of the group B World Cup soccer match between England and the United States at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Toronto FC filled holes in its starting 11 and added experience. So the hope is the 2017 champion can return to its winning ways after two seasons mired near the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ashley Landis