Canada's Einarson beats Italy's Constantini 7-2 at women's world curling championship

Canada's Kerri Einarson looks on during the match between Canada and Sweden during the round robin session 1 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP

SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in round-robin play at the world women's curling championship.

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris improved to 3-1 after six draws of play at the Goransson Arena.

Italy faced a triple-raise double-takeout to score in the ninth end but gave up a steal of two to end the game.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team will play Scotland's Rebecca Morrison later Monday.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Einarson won bronze at last year's world championship in Prince George, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.

