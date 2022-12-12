Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. Bassitt delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Minchillo