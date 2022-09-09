Former NFLer Hassell hopes to give Bombers a lift in Banjo Bowl battle with Riders

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott, left, breaks away from New York Jets' J.T. Hassell during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Hassell will get into his first CFL game Saturday afternoon when Winnipeg (11-1) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-6) in the sold-out Banjo Bowl at IG Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Minchillo