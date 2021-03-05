NHL players voice support for launching women's pro league

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza is shown during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Fla. With four daughters, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has an invested appreciation of how important it is to grow women's hockey. Spezza was among a number of NHL players to voice their support in backing the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's latest campaign to establish a league. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)