Lions' defence has earned title of best in the CFL, says B.C. defensive back Peters

SURREY, B.C. - Garry Peters is adamant.
The B.C. Lions defence has earned its title of "best in the league."
"As a defence, you don't see a lot of guys complaining out there. The guys are always picking each other up and it comes from during the week," said the defensive back from Conyers, Ga. "Everybody is positive, you don't see guys moping around when getting subbed out."
The defence in question has allowed the CFL's fewest points this season, entering Week 9 with just 94 points against — and nearly half of those came in a 45-24 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.
The Lions have secured two shutouts and have held opponents to single-digits four times through seven games.
Peters attributes this success to a combination of thorough preparation and increased maturity.
"We're not little boys anymore, we're grown men," he said. "When life hits you, you can't come out here take this job for granted because someone else is looking to take your job.
"Looking across the (defence) we have those players on our defence. Our defence is hungry."
Lions head coach Rick Campbell echoed his defensive back's sentiments, emphasizing B.C.'s strength in numbers approach.
"It's a collective effort of the 12 guys on the field and our coaching staff working together," Campbell said.
After Saturday's 27-0 blowout win against the Edmonton Elks, defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba emphasized the team's collective motivation.
"We thrive on each other's success, whether it's a pick, QB pressure, a sack, or a big hit. We draw tremendous energy from those moments," he said.
The Lions are the first team since the 1970 Calgary Stampeders to record two shutouts in the same season — and the first team to ever blank the same opponent twice in the same season.
Both of the Lions' shutouts this season have come against the winless Elks.
"That must mean we're pretty special," Rugamba said.
Apart from the historic shutout marker, the Lions' defence is creating another record-breaking story. Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is on track to break the record for most sacks by a Canadian player, with an impressive 10 sacks through seven games.
It’s been some time since a Canadian led the CFL in sacks. Ricky Foley of Courtice, Ont., then playing for B.C., finished tied with American John Bowman — the Lions’ defensive line coach — in 2009 (12 each).
Hall of Famer Brent Johnson, of Kingston, Ont., another former Lion, led in 2005 (17, most in a season by a Canadian) and 2006 (16). He was the CFL’s top Canadian both seasons and also its outstanding defensive player in ’06.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.