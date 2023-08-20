Sunday's Games
FIFA Women's World Cup
Championship Game
Spain 1 England 0
---
CFL
Saskatchewan 34 B.C. 29
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 10 Cincinnati 3
Minnesota 2 Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 6 Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10 Colorado 5
American League
Seattle 7 Houston 6
Baltimore 12 Oakland 1
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 4 Cleveland 1
National League
San Francisco 4 Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 4 Philadelphia 3
---
NFL Pre-Season
New Orleans 22 L.A. Chargers 17
---
MLS
Montreal 3 Toronto 2
San Jose 1 Vancouver 0
Columbus 3 Cincinnati 0
Minnesota 2 New York City 0
N.Y. Red Bulls 1 D.C. United 0
Orlando 3 Chicago 1
Houston 5 Portland 0
St. Louis 6 Austin 3
Atlanta 2 Seattle 0
Charlotte at Miami, ppd
---