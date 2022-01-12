Former CFL quarterback Ealey named for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Chuck Ealey (16) dances down the field under pressure from Saskatchewan Roughriders' Steve Svitak (51) and Tim Roth (66) during the 1972 Grey Cup game in Hamilton, Ont., Dec. 3, 1972. Ealey's induction into the College Football Hall of Fame comes over 50 years after Ealey completed his collegiate career at Toledo 35-0 before embarking on a seven-year pro career with the CFL. THE CANADIAN PRESS