Vancouver Whitecaps trade for defender Tristan Blackmon

Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith (2) leaps ahead of Los Angeles FC defender Tristan Blackmon (27) during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Seattle. Defender Tristan Blackmon was acquired by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday night in a trade with Charlotte FC. Vancouver sends $475,000 in general allocation money to Charlotte in return for Blackmon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ted S. Warren