With Morocco game left, Alphonso Davies says Canadian men not done yet at World Cup

Canada forward Alphonso Davies speaks to the media after practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

 NSD/

UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar - Alphonso Davies says Canada came to the World Cup to make history — and it isn't done yet.

The 41st-ranked Canadians turned heads in a narrow 1-0 loss to No. 2 Belgium and made history by scoring a first-ever goal at the men's soccer showcase before being schooled 4-1 by No. 12 Croatia.

Now they wrap up tournament play Thursday against No 22 Morocco.

Davies says he was happy to put his name in the history books with a highlight-reel header against Croatia. But he says the Canadian men want something out of their final game — and to show they belong on the world stage.

The Bayern Munich star has his parents in Qatar and says his mother teared up a little bit when he scored.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov, 29, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.