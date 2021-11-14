CHICAGO - Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored at 4:58 of overtime Sunday as the Toronto Marlies beat the Chicago Wolves 2-1 in American Hockey League action.
Curtis Douglas had the goal in regulation for Toronto (7-4-0), which got 37 saves from Michael Hutchinson.
Maxim Letunov replied for Chicago (7-3-1).
Eetu Makiniemi made 25 stops in taking the loss for the Wolves
The Marlies also picked up a 5-1 victory Saturday in the Windy City.
Toronto returns home to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.