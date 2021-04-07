Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller amid NCAA investigation

FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo. Arizona has parted ways with men's basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person told the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 7, 2021, because no official announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)