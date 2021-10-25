Toronto Arrows re-sign Gaston Mieres, Adrian Wadden and add jumbo Australian prop

Uruguayan back Gaston Mieres is shown in action for the Toronto Arrows in a 33-29 loss to Rugby ATL in Marietta, Ga., on May 8, 2021. The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Uruguayan wing/fullback Gaston Mieres, the Major League Rugby club's leading try-scorer. The 32-year-old Uruguayan, back for a fourth season, has 13 tries in 26 matches between 2019 and 2020. The five-foot-11 170--pounder also holds club records in carry metres (1,751), linebreaks (28), and offloads (20). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Mooreshots LLC, Karl L. Moore