Miami Sharks select five Canadians in Major League Rugby expansion draft

Canadians Kainoa Lloyd, Eric Howard, Dawson Fatoric, Shane O'Leary and Avery Oitomen were picked by the Miami Sharks in Major League Rugby's expansion draft.
The Sharks selected 25 players in the draft, which required existing teams to each make at least five players available. Chicago Hounds wing Caleb Strum was the first player taken.
No player is under obligation to accept an offer from Miami and the Sharks are required to match or better a selected player’s current contract terms. Miami has until Aug. 6 to negotiate with the drafted players, who will return to their previous clubs if no deal is struck.
Miami brings the number of MLR teams to 13, including the Toronto Arrows.
O'Leary, Oitomen and Fatoric spent last season with the Arrows. Howard was drafted from NOLA Gold while Lloyd was taken from the Houston SaberCats
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023