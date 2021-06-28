Canadiens' quest for the Cup faces toughest test yet in defending-champion Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner (90) kneels on the ice as Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) gets mobbed by teammates in celebration of his game-winning goal during overtime game 6 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The Canadiens were the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup back in 1993, and now they have the chance to end the nation's lengthy NHL championship drought. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson