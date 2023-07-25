Veteran defensive lineman Davis back in Calgary after deal between Stamps, Ticats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis (56) celebrates a sack against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The Calgary Stampeders have acquired Davis from the Tiger-Cats in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette