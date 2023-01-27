Goalie Sean Johnson signs with Toronto after 6 years at NYC

FILE - MLS All-Star goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) dives for the ball as Liga MX All-Star Sebastián Driussi watches during the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024. The 33-year-old free agent spent the last six seasons with New York City FC.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)